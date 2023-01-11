Genesis Vision (GVT) Trading 3.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Genesis Vision token can now be bought for $0.13 or 0.00000708 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a market cap of $562,581.19 and $639.59 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003371 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 30.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is https://reddit.com/r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.