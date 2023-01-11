Got Guaranteed (GOTG) Trading 11.5% Lower Over Last Week

Got Guaranteed (GOTG) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Got Guaranteed token can now be bought for $0.47 or 0.00002659 BTC on popular exchanges. Got Guaranteed has a total market cap of $140.10 million and $80,129.85 worth of Got Guaranteed was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Got Guaranteed has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Got Guaranteed

Got Guaranteed launched on November 19th, 2021. Got Guaranteed’s total supply is 1,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for Got Guaranteed is gotg.world. Got Guaranteed’s official Twitter account is @gotg58900461 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Got Guaranteed Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GotG launched a DAG guarantee·insurance solution in the digital asset market. GotG is a platform in the digital asset market that implements the DAG guarantee·insurance solution to improve the stability of digital asset investors.Telegram”

