Head-To-Head Comparison: Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) versus PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ)

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) and PostRock Energy (OTCMKTS:PSTRQ – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Canadian Natural Resources has a beta of 1.52, meaning that its stock price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PostRock Energy has a beta of -7.33, meaning that its stock price is 833% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and PostRock Energy’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Canadian Natural Resources $26.21 billion 2.35 $6.12 billion $8.05 6.91 PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

Canadian Natural Resources has higher revenue and earnings than PostRock Energy.

This table compares Canadian Natural Resources and PostRock Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Canadian Natural Resources 24.55% 34.75% 17.12% PostRock Energy N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and PostRock Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Canadian Natural Resources 0 4 4 0 2.50 PostRock Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus target price of $91.38, indicating a potential upside of 64.18%. Given Canadian Natural Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Canadian Natural Resources is more favorable than PostRock Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.9% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Canadian Natural Resources shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 79.2% of PostRock Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Canadian Natural Resources beats PostRock Energy on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil. Its midstream and refining assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose. As of December 31, 2020, the company had total proved crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 10,528 million barrels (MMbbl); total proved plus probable crude oil, bitumen, and NGLs reserves were 13,271 MMbbl; proved SCO reserves were 6,998 MMbbl; total proved plus probable SCO reserves were 7,535 MMbbl; proved natural gas reserves were 12,168 billion cubic feet (Bcf); and total proved plus probable natural gas reserves were 20,249 Bcf. It operates primarily in Western Canada; the United Kingdom portion of the North Sea; and Offshore Africa. The company was formerly known as AEX Minerals Corporation and changed its name to Canadian Natural Resources Limited in December 1975. Canadian Natural Resources Limited was incorporated in 1973 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About PostRock Energy

PostRock Energy Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas. It focuses on the Cherokee Basin project in southeastern Kansas, northeastern Oklahoma, and central Oklahoma. The firm also owns and operates minor oil and gas producing properties in the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in July 2009 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

