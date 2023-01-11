Head to Head Contrast: TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ)

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Rating) and LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares TeraWulf and LegalZoom.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TeraWulf N/A -41.57% -16.83% LegalZoom.com -12.15% -38.19% -15.70%

Risk and Volatility

TeraWulf has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LegalZoom.com has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TeraWulf $13.43 million 8.18 N/A N/A N/A LegalZoom.com $575.08 million 2.74 -$108.66 million ($0.38) -21.55

This table compares TeraWulf and LegalZoom.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

TeraWulf has higher earnings, but lower revenue than LegalZoom.com.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.4% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 66.4% of TeraWulf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 45.9% of LegalZoom.com shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for TeraWulf and LegalZoom.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TeraWulf 0 0 1 0 3.00 LegalZoom.com 2 1 3 0 2.17

TeraWulf currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 562.34%. LegalZoom.com has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 103.50%. Given TeraWulf’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe TeraWulf is more favorable than LegalZoom.com.

Summary

TeraWulf beats LegalZoom.com on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. It develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facility sites. The company operates two bitcoin mining facility sites located in New York and Pennsylvania. TeraWulf Inc. is based in Easton, Maryland.

About LegalZoom.com

LegalZoom.com, Inc. operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services. It serves small businesses and individuals. LegalZoom.com, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Glendale, California.

