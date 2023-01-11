HI (HI) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $69.88 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, HI has traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar. One HI token can now be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000144 BTC on major exchanges. HI has a market cap of $69.88 million and $695,760.88 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012371 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00041642 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 33.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001154 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005693 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00018836 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00241307 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003670 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000102 BTC.

HI Profile

HI is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. The official website for HI is www.hi.com. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

Buying and Selling HI

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.02556631 USD and is down -0.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $701,700.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

