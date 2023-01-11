Hop Protocol (HOP) Trading Down 1% Over Last Week

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Hop Protocol has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One Hop Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.0704 or 0.00000400 BTC on exchanges. Hop Protocol has a market cap of $110.45 million and $97,811.58 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003464 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000292 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000362 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00445533 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.01050996 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,530.24 or 0.31488862 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol launched on May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

