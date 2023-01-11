Huobi BTC Price Tops $17,952.42 on Exchanges (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (HBTC) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 11th. Huobi BTC has a total market capitalization of $699.60 million and approximately $5,315.60 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Huobi BTC token can now be purchased for approximately $17,952.42 or 1.02391092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC was first traded on February 14th, 2020. Huobi BTC’s total supply is 38,969 tokens. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @hbtc_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us. The Reddit community for Huobi BTC is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Huobi BTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched by Huobi Global and deployed on the Ethereum network, Huobi BTC (HBTC) token aims to promote the growth of the decentralized marketplace by injecting Bitcoin (BTC), the largest and most liquid asset, into the decentralized finance (DeFi) eco-system. HBTC maintains a strict, asset-backed 1:1 peg to BTC. Every 1HBTC issued will be fully backed by the same BTC asset quantity to ensure users can perform a 1:1 exchange between HBTC and BTC at any time.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

