IndiGG Trading Up 7.1% This Week (INDI)

IndiGG (INDI) traded up 16.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One IndiGG token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000645 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IndiGG has a total market cap of $123.60 million and $75,091.50 worth of IndiGG was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, IndiGG has traded up 7.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IndiGG

IndiGG was first traded on March 2nd, 2022. IndiGG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. IndiGG’s official website is indi.gg. IndiGG’s official Twitter account is @yggindia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling IndiGG

According to CryptoCompare, “Powered by Polygon and Yield Guild Games, IndiGG aims to make play-to-earn games accessible to the gamer communities of India.”

