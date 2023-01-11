Insider Buying: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Insider Acquires 1,383 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,227.81. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,515,958.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

HEICO Trading Up 3.6 %

HEICO stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.08. The stock had a trading volume of 427,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,839. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $165.79.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. King Luther Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter worth $209,000. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in HEICO in the third quarter valued at $209,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new position in HEICO during the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp bought a new position in HEICO in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.