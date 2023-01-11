Insider Buying: HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI) Insider Acquires 1,383 Shares of Stock

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 1,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.07 per share, with a total value of $217,227.81. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,515,958.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
HEICO Trading Up 3.6 %
HEICO stock traded up $5.65 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $163.08. The stock had a trading volume of 427,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,839. The stock has a market cap of $22.28 billion, a PE ratio of 61.74, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $165.79.
HEICO Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 4th. This is an increase from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. HEICO’s payout ratio is currently 7.84%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of HEICO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.88.
About HEICO
HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on HEICO (HEI)
- Will Amazon Stock Be Delivering for Investors in 2023?
- The Analysts Shift Trucking Sentiment Back into Forward
- The Institutions Book A Flight With Boeing
- 2 Biotechs Making Waves With A Single Product in their Pipeline
- Why is Ford up 8% In The Past Five Days?
Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.