Insider Selling: Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) Chairman Sells 85,102 Shares of Stock

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) Chairman John F. Crowley sold 85,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.43, for a total value of $972,715.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 885,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,167.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Amicus Therapeutics Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ FOLD traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $12.02. The company had a trading volume of 2,221,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,692,727. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.60 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.91 and a 52-week high of $12.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 0.88.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $81.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.55 million. Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.65% and a negative return on equity of 123.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Amicus Therapeutics

FOLD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Amicus Therapeutics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FOLD. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 68.0% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,981 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Amicus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $122,000.

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, and delivering medicines for rare diseases. Its commercial product and product candidates include Galafold, an oral precision medicine for the treatment of adults with a confirmed diagnosis of Fabry disease and an amenable galactosidase alpha gene variant based on in vitro assay data.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.