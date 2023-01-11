Insider Selling: Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA) Major Shareholder Sells 145,129 Shares of Stock

Edesa Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) major shareholder Der Velden Peter Van sold 145,129 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $386,043.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,032.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Edesa Biotech Stock Performance

Edesa Biotech stock remained flat at $2.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 406,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 374,437. Edesa Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $0.76 and a one year high of $5.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200 day moving average of $1.47.

Get Edesa Biotech alerts:

Edesa Biotech (NASDAQ:EDSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.39. Analysts forecast that Edesa Biotech, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Edesa Biotech in a research report on Monday, October 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDSA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Edesa Biotech by 150.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 82,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 49,700 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Edesa Biotech during the second quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, CM Management LLC bought a new stake in Edesa Biotech in the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Edesa Biotech

(Get Rating)

Edesa Biotech, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing clinical-stage drugs for inflammatory and immune-related diseases with clear unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidates are EB05, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome in covid-19 patients; and EB01, a topical treatment that is in Phase 2B clinical study for chronic allergic contact dermatitis.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edesa Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edesa Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.