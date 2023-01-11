Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CFO Sells 7,331 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) CFO Edward J. Dulac III sold 7,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $38,414.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $678,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,925,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,541,839. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $555.81 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.05.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.34 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 425.99% and a negative return on equity of 48.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Fate Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,270,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,263,000 after buying an additional 7,699 shares in the last quarter. Delphia USA Inc. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 2nd quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 46.2% during the 3rd quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 68,082 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 21,527 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $2,304,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 115.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 55,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FATE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen downgraded Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen cut shares of Fate Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

