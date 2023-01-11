Insider Selling: Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) COO Sells 9,463 Shares of Stock

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 9,463 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.72, for a total value of $1,047,743.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Pelayo Frederic Garcia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 9th, Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 555 shares of Inter Parfums stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.70, for a total transaction of $53,668.50.

Inter Parfums Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ IPAR traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 103,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,933. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.82. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.52 and a twelve month high of $112.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.31. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $280.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.70 million. Analysts anticipate that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 62.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $116.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Inter Parfums from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inter Parfums

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 131.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 92.0% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 98.4% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Inter Parfums by 101.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Inter Parfums by 1,872.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

