Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.4 %
IRDM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 722,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,187. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $60.53.
Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.
Iridium Communications Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after buying an additional 24,209 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.
About Iridium Communications
Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.
