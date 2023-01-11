Insider Selling: Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) CEO Sells 2,800 Shares of Stock

Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $167,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Iridium Communications Trading Down 0.4 %

IRDM stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $59.75. The company had a trading volume of 722,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,187. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,500.88 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.91. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $60.53.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Iridium Communications had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 0.53%. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%.

IRDM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter worth $279,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,363,869 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,514,000 after buying an additional 24,209 shares during the period. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 30,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

About Iridium Communications

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

