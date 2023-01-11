Insider Selling: Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Insider Sells 11,104 Shares of Stock

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) insider Christian John Taubman sold 11,104 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $55,408.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,346.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Redfin Price Performance

Shares of RDFN stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.80. The company had a trading volume of 3,128,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,998,145. Redfin Co. has a 12 month low of $3.08 and a 12 month high of $35.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $630.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.72 and its 200 day moving average is $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Get Redfin alerts:

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $600.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.69 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 135.08% and a negative net margin of 11.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Redfin

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Redfin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Redfin during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. 81.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDFN. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Redfin from $12.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Redfin to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Compass Point lowered Redfin from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on Redfin from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Redfin from $9.50 to $5.50 in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.