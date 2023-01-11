International Assets Investment Management LLC Increases Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 166.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,740 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,834 shares during the quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $1,164,962,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in shares of Netflix by 78.8% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 5,556,396 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $971,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,016 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,864,057 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,949,018,000 after purchasing an additional 725,384 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in shares of Netflix by 114.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,269,377 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $221,861,000 after purchasing an additional 676,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. grew its position in shares of Netflix by 84.4% in the first quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 1,428,972 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $535,279,000 after purchasing an additional 653,867 shares during the last quarter. 77.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $326.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $145.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $295.13 and a 200-day moving average of $251.89. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $162.71 and a one year high of $544.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NFLX shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $215.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Netflix from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $323.64.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

