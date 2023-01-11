Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Given New $29.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $38.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on IPI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intrepid Potash in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Shares of IPI stock traded down $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $30.50. The stock had a trading volume of 8,441 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,367. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $27.23 and a 12 month high of $121.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $411.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.86.

Intrepid Potash ( NYSE:IPI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.58). The firm had revenue of $66.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.88 million. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 85.23%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intrepid Potash will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Intrepid Potash during the second quarter worth about $642,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Intrepid Potash by 371.4% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.6% during the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 358.7% in the 2nd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 171.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 22,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the last quarter. 55.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

