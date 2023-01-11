iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stake Lowered by Verus Financial Partners Inc.

Verus Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF accounts for 0.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $3,688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Human Investing LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 81,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 7,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $1.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $252.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,118,208. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $282.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $246.57 and its 200-day moving average is $241.46.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

