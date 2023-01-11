Joystick Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $38,216.19 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 11th. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded 34.6% lower against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market cap of $40.36 million and $38,216.19 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00001079 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Joystick alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00012044 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035038 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.02 or 0.00043945 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005478 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00018493 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00241625 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003541 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Joystick is joystickgaming.io/content. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.19799172 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $4,496.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joystick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joystick and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.