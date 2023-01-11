JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give British American Tobacco (LON:BATS) a GBX 4,000 Price Target

British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) has been given a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) target price by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.86% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BATS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.73) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,500 ($54.82) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,800 ($46.30) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,050 ($49.34) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.95) target price on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 4,043 ($49.26).

British American Tobacco Price Performance

Shares of British American Tobacco stock traded down GBX 25 ($0.30) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 3,128.50 ($38.12). 4,786,287 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,072,200. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,320.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 3,370.62. British American Tobacco has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,908.50 ($35.43) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,645 ($44.41). The stock has a market capitalization of £69.95 billion and a PE ratio of 1,331.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.59.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

