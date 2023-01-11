Kava Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $17.27 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Kava has a total market cap of $275.47 million and approximately $17.27 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for $0.73 or 0.00004180 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava has traded up 15% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00083077 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.33 or 0.00064559 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000364 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00024457 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000255 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000208 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000120 BTC.

About Kava

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 375,356,703 tokens and its circulating supply is 375,392,767 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

