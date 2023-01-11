Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on KNX. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Knight-Swift Transportation from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Knight-Swift Transportation presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $60.56.

Knight-Swift Transportation stock traded up $0.82 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.13. 81,288 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,082. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Knight-Swift Transportation has a fifty-two week low of $42.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.49 and its 200-day moving average is $51.45.

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.06). Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.01%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2,902.0% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,157,323 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,628,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,771 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,219,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $414,739,000 after acquiring an additional 972,139 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 94.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,841,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after acquiring an additional 892,933 shares during the last quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 167.8% in the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,213,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,331,000 after acquiring an additional 760,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 77.8% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,655,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $81,010,000 after acquiring an additional 724,220 shares in the last quarter. 89.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through four segments: Trucking, Logistics, Less-than-truckload (LTL), and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

