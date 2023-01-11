Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) Given a €74.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) has been given a €74.00 ($79.57) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 26.06% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($73.12) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Tuesday.

Knorr-Bremse Stock Performance

Knorr-Bremse stock traded down €2.12 ($2.28) during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting €58.70 ($63.12). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,240 shares. Knorr-Bremse has a 1-year low of €42.31 ($45.49) and a 1-year high of €92.86 ($99.85). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €51.48. The company has a market cap of $9.46 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.34.

About Knorr-Bremse

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

