KOK (KOK) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $52.10 Million

KOK (KOK) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. KOK has a total market capitalization of $52.10 million and $718,456.75 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One KOK token can currently be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00012022 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00035080 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00043875 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001041 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005481 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00018617 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.10 or 0.00242019 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003546 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About KOK

KOK is a token. It launched on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10313175 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $813,266.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.