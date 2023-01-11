KOK Trading 2.1% Lower This Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One KOK token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, KOK has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. KOK has a total market cap of $51.98 million and $779,138.33 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KOK Profile

KOK is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.10313175 USD and is down -1.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $813,266.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

