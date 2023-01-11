Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 6th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. This is an increase from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

Lakeland Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Lakeland Financial has a payout ratio of 37.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Lakeland Financial to earn $4.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 37.1%.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

Lakeland Financial Stock Performance

NASDAQ LKFN traded up $0.74 on Wednesday, reaching $74.40. The stock had a trading volume of 125,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,385. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $75.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.08. Lakeland Financial has a 12-month low of $64.05 and a 12-month high of $85.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lakeland Financial ( NASDAQ:LKFN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.85 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 40.28% and a return on equity of 17.06%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lakeland Financial will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lakeland Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 76,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,312,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 47,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total transaction of $3,934,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 76,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,312,737.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Blake Augsburger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.31, for a total transaction of $329,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,178,103.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 51,832 shares of company stock valued at $4,289,014. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lakeland Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $557,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 112.2% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 8,179 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 20.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Financial by 47.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.