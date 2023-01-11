Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $9.07

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.07 and traded as low as $8.05. Lands’ End shares last traded at $8.37, with a volume of 225,661 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Lands’ End from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com cut Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Lands’ End to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Lands’ End to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

Lands’ End Stock Up 1.9 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $299.99 million, a P/E ratio of -127.41 and a beta of 2.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lands’ End

Lands’ End ( NASDAQ:LE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.21). Lands’ End had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $370.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.75 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lands’ End, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Lands’ End by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lands’ End by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after purchasing an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. 37.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands’ End Company Profile

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

Further Reading

