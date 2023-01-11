Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Now Covered by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Industrial Alliance Securities started coverage on Lightspeed Commerce in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $27.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

Get Lightspeed Commerce alerts:

Lightspeed Commerce Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSE:LSPD traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.62. 705,409 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,058. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average is $18.14. Lightspeed Commerce has a 12-month low of $12.71 and a 12-month high of $40.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.45 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 6.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lightspeed Commerce ( NYSE:LSPD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.10. Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 5.55% and a negative net margin of 54.92%. The company had revenue of $183.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,634,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,475,000 after acquiring an additional 393,711 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 249.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,280,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,964,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,867 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,928,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,531,000 after acquiring an additional 1,028,400 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 212.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,478,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,508,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Lightspeed Commerce by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,902,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,591,000 after purchasing an additional 754,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

About Lightspeed Commerce

(Get Rating)

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lightspeed Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightspeed Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.