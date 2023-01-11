LogiTron (LTR) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $601.92 Million

LogiTron (LTR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. LogiTron has a market cap of $601.92 million and approximately $5.58 worth of LogiTron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LogiTron has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. One LogiTron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges.

LogiTron Token Profile

LogiTron was first traded on March 14th, 2021. LogiTron’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens. LogiTron’s official Twitter account is @logitron_office and its Facebook page is accessible here. LogiTron’s official website is logitron.io.

LogiTron Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Logitron blockchain aims to mimic how businesses run in the world. For example, it can simulate how a truck driver delivers goods from a consignor to destination. In doing so, assets on the blockchain can be analyzed, tokenized, traded, and make profit of its own by giving values to the eco system.Each digital asset on blockchain is represented by Logitron NFT Unit (LNU). Then the Unit needs Logitron for its power source. In other words, executing the contract bound to LNU requires Logitron. In the same sense, LNU can be traded denominated by Logitron.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LogiTron directly using US dollars.

