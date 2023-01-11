Maker Trading Up 24.2% Over Last Week (MKR)

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Maker has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Maker token can currently be bought for about $641.70 or 0.03536247 BTC on major exchanges. Maker has a market cap of $627.35 million and $23.21 million worth of Maker was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Maker Profile

Maker’s launch date was August 15th, 2015. Maker’s total supply is 977,631 tokens. Maker’s official Twitter account is @makerdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maker is https://reddit.com/r/makerdao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Maker is makerdao.com.

Maker Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Maker DAO is a decentralized autonomous organization on the Ethereum blockchain seeking to minimize the price volatility of its own stable token Dai against the IMF’s currency basket SDR. It's token, MKR is a speculative Ethereum based asset that backs the value of the dai, a stable price stable coin issued on Ethereum. Maker earns a continuous fee on all outstanding dai in return for governing the system and taking on the risk of bailouts. Maker’s income is funnelled to MKR owners through BuyBack program (Buy&Burn).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maker directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maker should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maker using one of the exchanges listed above.

