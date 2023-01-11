Mcashchain (MCASH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $42.67 Million

Mcashchain (MCASH) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last week, Mcashchain has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Mcashchain token can currently be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000374 BTC on major exchanges. Mcashchain has a market capitalization of $42.67 million and $4.17 worth of Mcashchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Mcashchain

Mcashchain’s genesis date was June 26th, 2019. Mcashchain’s total supply is 986,303,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 649,521,937 tokens. The official message board for Mcashchain is medium.com/mcashchain. Mcashchain’s official website is www.mcash.network. Mcashchain’s official Twitter account is @mcashchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mcashchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Mcashchain (MCASH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate MCASH through the process of mining. Mcashchain has a current supply of 986,303,858 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Mcashchain is 0.0650464 USD and is up 1.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mcash.network/.”

