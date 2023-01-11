Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Mexco Energy Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $13.49. Mexco Energy shares last traded at $13.00, with a volume of 2,427 shares.

Mexco Energy Trading Down 1.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.61 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Mexco Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:MXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. Mexco Energy had a net margin of 49.88% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The company had revenue of $2.33 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Thomas H. Decker bought 2,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, for a total transaction of $32,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 48.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. 7.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

