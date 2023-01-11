Mobile Streams (LON:MOS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Mobile Streams Plc (LON:MOS – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.14 ($0.00). Mobile Streams shares last traded at GBX 0.14 ($0.00), with a volume of 19,919,947 shares traded.

Mobile Streams Trading Up 4.8 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31.

About Mobile Streams

Mobile Streams Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale of content for distribution on mobile devices. It also provides data insight and intelligence platforms and services. The company serves in Europe, North America, Latin American, and the Asia Pacific. Mobile Streams Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

