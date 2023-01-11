Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 201,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,968 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises about 5.9% of Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 62.1% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the last quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,977,000 after buying an additional 4,128 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 896,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,603,000 after buying an additional 86,406 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 19.3% in the third quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 891,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,404,000 after buying an additional 144,366 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 297,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,483,931. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.78. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $35.42 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

