Neil Gregory Almstead Sells 716 Shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) insider Neil Gregory Almstead sold 716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $29,828.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,435 shares in the company, valued at $2,726,022.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT traded up $1.36 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.72. 871,393 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 920,042. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.83. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.58.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $217.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.18 million. As a group, analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.79 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC Therapeutics

PTCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $54.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 38,277 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,351 shares during the period. CM Management LLC boosted its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in PTC Therapeutics by 502.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 60,412 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after purchasing an additional 50,379 shares in the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 149.2% during the 2nd quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 104,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,193,000 after purchasing an additional 62,656 shares during the period. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $248,000.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines to patients with rare disorders. Its portfolio pipeline includes commercial products and product candidates in various stages of development, including clinical, pre-clinical and research and discovery stages, focuses on the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, such as rare diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.