Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.44

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $18.44 and traded as low as $15.75. Newtek Business Services shares last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 272,865 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Newtek Business Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th.

Newtek Business Services Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $411.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Newtek Business Services Increases Dividend

Newtek Business Services ( NASDAQ:NEWT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $23.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a net margin of 89.36% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.62%. This is a boost from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.35%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1,166.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 83.3% during the 3rd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Newtek Business Services during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 81.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 134.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

