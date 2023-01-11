North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $15.03

Shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust (NYSE:NRT – Get Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.03 and traded as high as $15.19. North European Oil Royalty Trust shares last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 95,786 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of North European Oil Royalty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 31st.

North European Oil Royalty Trust Trading Up 2.5 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.07. The company has a market capitalization of $150.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.15.

North European Oil Royalty Trust ( NYSE:NRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter. North European Oil Royalty Trust had a net margin of 96.00% and a return on equity of 6,092.73%. The company had revenue of $7.04 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from North European Oil Royalty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. North European Oil Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 161.75%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in North European Oil Royalty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 68.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,744 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 11,287 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,874 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the period. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in North European Oil Royalty Trust by 973.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,175 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 5,600 shares during the period. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North European Oil Royalty Trust, a grantor trust, holds overriding royalty rights covering gas and oil production in various concessions or leases in the Federal Republic of Germany. The company has rights under contracts with German exploration and development subsidiaries of ExxonMobil Corp. and the Royal Dutch/Shell Group of Companies.

