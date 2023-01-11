NSUR COIN Trading 0% Higher Over Last Week (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. One NSUR COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, NSUR COIN has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. NSUR COIN has a total market cap of $98.60 million and $32,456.17 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003363 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 29% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN’s genesis date was October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official message board is blog.nsurcoin.com. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

