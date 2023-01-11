Oakworth Capital Inc. Raises Stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 808 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspiriant LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital grew its holdings in Adobe by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 232 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its holdings in Adobe by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 4,563 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Adobe by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 166,196 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $45,737,000 after buying an additional 12,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the 1st quarter valued at $57,922,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

ADBE stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $339.11. The company had a trading volume of 34,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252,909. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $157.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $330.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $349.39. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $541.59.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total value of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.12, for a total transaction of $865,134.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,728,129.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total value of $1,690,714.74. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 24,861 shares of company stock valued at $8,033,665 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Cowen dropped their target price on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen lowered their price target on Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on Adobe from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Adobe from $310.00 to $340.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Adobe from $332.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $415.23.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

