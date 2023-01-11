OC Oerlikon (OTCMKTS:OERLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $5.50

OC Oerlikon Co. AG (OTCMKTS:OERLF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.50 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.50.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of OC Oerlikon from CHF 8.50 to CHF 8 in a research report on Monday, November 7th.
OC Oerlikon Stock Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.
OC Oerlikon Company Profile
OC Oerlikon Corporation AG provides advanced materials, surface technologies, processing equipment, and services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Surface Solutions and Polymer Processing Solutions. The Surface Solutions segment supplies advanced materials and surface technologies for components and tools used in range of industrial applications.
Further Reading
