OmniaVerse (OMNIA) 1-Day Volume Hits $363,650.77

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One OmniaVerse token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OmniaVerse has a total market cap of $414,100.00 billion and approximately $363,650.77 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, OmniaVerse has traded up 162.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000291 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.92 or 0.00443912 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $194.01 or 0.01105224 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,503.92 or 0.31354354 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse was first traded on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial. The official website for OmniaVerse is omniaverse.io.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “The OmniaVerse token is a utility token to help strengthen a community that eats, sleeps and breathes Multiverse and crypto using OmniaVerse.OmniaVerse is a multiverse portal that allows the hidden artist in all of us to build monuments whether imaginary or real.Telegram”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OmniaVerse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

