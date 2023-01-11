Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.55

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. (TSE:OGD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.55 and traded as low as C$0.50. Orbit Garant Drilling shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 76,521 shares trading hands.

Orbit Garant Drilling Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of C$18.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.52 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.18.

Orbit Garant Drilling (TSE:OGD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$53.24 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Orbit Garant Drilling Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Orbit Garant Drilling Company Profile

Orbit Garant Drilling Inc provides mineral drilling services in Canada, the United States, South America, and West Africa. It provides underground and surface diamond drilling services to mining companies through various stages of mineral exploration, mine development, and production. The company also offers geotechnical and water drilling services to mining or mineral exploration companies, engineering and environmental consultant firms, and government agencies.

