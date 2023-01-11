Osmosis (OSMO) Price Up 5.8% Over Last Week

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. Over the last seven days, Osmosis has traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Osmosis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.78 or 0.00004415 BTC on major exchanges. Osmosis has a total market cap of $381.93 million and $9.86 million worth of Osmosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Osmosis Profile

Osmosis’ launch date was February 19th, 2021. Osmosis’ total supply is 325,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 492,590,761 coins. Osmosis’ official Twitter account is @osmosiszone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Osmosis is osmosis.zone.

Osmosis Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Osmosis is a decentralized peer-to-peer blockchain that people can use to create liquidity and trade IBC enabled tokens. The Osmosis blockchain is made up of free, public, and open-source software.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Osmosis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Osmosis should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Osmosis using one of the exchanges listed above.

