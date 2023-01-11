Persistence Hits 1-Day Volume of $285,828.64 (XPRT)

Persistence (XPRT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. In the last seven days, Persistence has traded down 1% against the dollar. Persistence has a market cap of $69.36 million and approximately $285,828.64 worth of Persistence was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Persistence token can now be purchased for approximately $0.48 or 0.00002702 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003371 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000299 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000371 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 30.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000007 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $80.34 or 0.00457070 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,674.27 or 0.32283731 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 21.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.84 or 0.01011833 BTC.
About Persistence
Persistence was first traded on May 1st, 2019. Persistence’s total supply is 161,386,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 143,086,582 tokens. Persistence’s official website is persistence.one. Persistence’s official Twitter account is @persistenceone and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Persistence is medium.com/persistence-blog. The Reddit community for Persistence is https://reddit.com/r/persistenceone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
