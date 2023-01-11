Polymath Trading Up 14.1% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. Over the last week, Polymath has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. Polymath has a total market cap of $148.61 million and $3.21 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polymath token can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000882 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.70 or 0.00464867 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00019106 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001583 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00019742 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Profile

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.16529593 USD and is up 8.59 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 82 active market(s) with $4,731,955.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.