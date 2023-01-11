Populous (PPT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $157,580.72

Populous (PPT) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 11th. One Populous token can now be purchased for $0.0623 or 0.00000347 BTC on major exchanges. Populous has a total market capitalization of $3.32 million and $157,580.72 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Populous has traded up 12.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Populous Profile

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official website is populous.world. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Populous Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the exchanges listed above.

