Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.23

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.23 and traded as high as $1.34. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 21,951 shares changing hands.

Pressure BioSciences Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.59.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

