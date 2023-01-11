ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $25.15

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:SCO – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.15 and traded as high as $26.79. ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $26.45, with a volume of 1,314,946 shares trading hands.

ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.18.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Finally, Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraShort Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $268,000.

