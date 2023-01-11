Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) Trading Up 11.9% This Week

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded up 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 11th. Pundi X (New) has a market cap of $93.51 million and $31.22 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00002059 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00003464 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000292 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000362 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000009 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.25 or 0.00445533 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000186 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $184.58 or 0.01050996 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,530.24 or 0.31488862 BTC.
Pundi X (New) Profile
Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. The official message board for Pundi X (New) is medium.com/pundix.
