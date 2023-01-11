PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH) EVP Mark D. Fischer Sells 1,732 Shares

PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 1,732 shares of PVH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $140,292.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,629,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PVH Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of PVH stock traded up $1.69 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 991,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,501. PVH Corp. has a 1-year low of $43.49 and a 1-year high of $105.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.35.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. PVH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of PVH

PVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of PVH to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of PVH from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PVH from $72.00 to $77.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PVH from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PVH from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PVH presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in PVH by 20.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 19,681 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PVH by 17.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,146 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in PVH by 29.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,739 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PVH by 2.0% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in PVH by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PVH

(Get Rating)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.